No cause for apprehension over Buhari’s health – Presidency
Presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, says there is no need for apprehension over the health of President Muhammadu Buhari. Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday. He explained that Buhari’s absence at the Federal Executive Council (FEC), meeting on Wednesday was a last minute decision; otherwise, the cabinet and the public might have been alerted in advance.
