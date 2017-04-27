No cause for fear over Buhari’s health – Presidency

Presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, says there is no need for apprehension over the health of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday.

He explained that Buhari’s absence at the Federal Executive Council (FEC), meeting on Wednesday was a last minute decision; otherwise, the cabinet and the public might have been alerted in advance.

“As eager as he is to be up and about, the President’s doctors have advised on his taking things slowly, as he fully recovers from the long period of treatment in the United Kingdom some weeks ago.

“President Buhari himself, on his return to the country, made Nigerians aware of the state of his health while he was in London.

“Full recovery is sometimes a slow process, requiring periods of rest and relaxation, as the Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed, intimated in his press briefing after the FEC meeting on Wednesday.’’

According to him, in spite of the President’s lack of visibility, Nigerians should be rest-assured that Buhari has not abdicated his role as Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria.

“The President receives daily briefings on the activities of government, and confers regularly with his Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

“His private residence, in which he has been spending the majority of his time recently, also has a fully equipped office.

“God is the giver of life and health. We are grateful that He has seen our President through the worst period of his convalescence in London.

“We are thankful that the President has passed a number of benchmarks already.’’

The presidential aide prayed that God continues to see the president through this period of recuperation.

