No Classico For Neymar

Barcelona forward Neymar will be unavailable for the Clasico with LaLiga leaders Real Madrid on April 23 due to a three-match suspension from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Barca were trailing 1-0 in their meeting with Malaga on Saturday when Neymar was shown a second yellow card for a poor challenge on Diego Llorente.

The Brazilian would typically have received a one-match ban for the dismissal but due to his alleged sarcastic applause for the fourth official when he left the pitch, he has been punished further.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

