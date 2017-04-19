No-confidence vote ‘must be secret’ – Herald live
|
Herald live
|
No-confidence vote 'must be secret'
Herald live
The decision to vote out President Jacob Zuma in a no-confidence motion is a contested one, in which there is no “unanimity” even within the ANC and so should be held in secret, EFF leader Julius Malema has argued in court papers. The EFF and the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG