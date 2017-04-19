Pages Navigation Menu

No-confidence vote ‘must be secret’ – Herald live

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Africa


Herald live

No-confidence vote 'must be secret'
Herald live
The decision to vote out President Jacob Zuma in a no-confidence motion is a contested one, in which there is no “unanimity” even within the ANC and so should be held in secret, EFF leader Julius Malema has argued in court papers. The EFF and the …

