Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

No Death from Cerebrospinal Meningitis in Lagos – Commissioner

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr Jide Idris, says alleged death of two persons from cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM) in the metropolis is untrue. The Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) had on April 7, released statistics which claimed that CSM killed two people in the state. The statistics also indicated that three cases were […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.