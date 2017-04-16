NO DIVISION IS RIVERS APC – PETERSIDE

Director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Adol Peterside, has debunked rumours making the round that there is division within the ranks of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

He described the rumours as a cheap, stale and spogic propaganda sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, aimed at creating the belief that there is division in the APC.

Peterside, who spoke while briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the party in the state is united under the leader of the minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

The NIMASA boss said, “There is absolutely no disagreement in the APC. The APC in Rivers State is united under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. All of us in the party subscribe to his leadership and we have all agreed to subject ourselves to his leadership.

“What is going on is that the PDP has been churning out cheap, stale and spogic propaganda to create the belief that there is division in the APC. It is easy to sell the story that Magnus Abe, who is the senator representing my senatorial district, who indicated interest last time, has formed his own camp of the APC.

“I am in regular touch with Senator Magnus Abe and I can say there is no such thing. APC is one united, big family, driven by the passion to offer Rivers people good governance, the ideals of progressive politics.”

He insisted that the stage is not yet set for the race for the party’s governorship ticket in the state, saying that the APC has ways of choosing its candidates when the stage is set.

Peterside, who was the APC governorship candidate in the 2015 election in the state, said, “Of course, you know that Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi served terms as governor of Rivers State and therefore​ is not eligible to put himself forward for any election other than playing the role of given direction to teeming members and supporters of the APC in Rivers State.

“Presently, we are not talking about the governorship yet; there is a biblical saying that there is time for everything. It is not yet time to talk about the governorship. We have always had a way of conducting our own affairs, respecting internal democracy and bringing out candidates who best represent our aspirations.

“Usually, there are many ways of choosing candidates; it could be by consensus, it could be by free and fair internal primaries and there are several other ways. I don’t think we are at that stage at all. So, it is improper to say that who will fly the flag of the party is a contentious issue in the APC. That is far from the truth.”

