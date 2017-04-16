No elaborate wedding if I have a second chance – Teebillz – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
No elaborate wedding if I have a second chance – Teebillz
NAIJ.COM
TeeBiilz, Tiwa Savage's estranged husband, has spoken out about what he would do differently if he has a second chance with Tiwa. Lasy year, NAIJ.com reported all the problems with singer Tiwa Savage's and Tunji 'Tee Billz' Balogun marriage after his …
'If I could marry Tiwa Savage again, there would be no elaborate wedding' – Teebillz
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG