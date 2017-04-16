No Magu, No EFCC – Akwa Ibom residents

By Dennis Udoma

UYO-Akwa Ibom residents are divided over the confirmation of acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu.

This follows Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo’s comment in the media recently that, if the presidency forwards Ibrahim Magu’s name again to the National Assembly for confirmation that, he would give his support.

A section of residents of Akwa Ibom state, who expressed their opinions on the matter on Planet Radio 101: 1 FM’s call-in programme, ‘‘The People’s Parliament’’ at the weekend in Uyo, gave their support to Mr Ibrahim Magu saying, ‘‘If there is no Magu, there would be no EFCC’’.

Mr Saheed said, ‘‘Anyone who says Magu should not be confirm as Chairman, EFCC, is among the people who don’t want the administration of President Buhari to fulfill its campaign promises querying, why are Nigerians scared of Magu? And called on the National Assembly to confirm him and let Nigeria move on with other things.

Mr. Willie Willie from Eket and Blessing, Ibiono also corroborated and urged Nigerians to leave Mr Magu alone and support the federal government’s effort in the fight against corruption to reposition the country for greatness.

According to Mr. Willie, ‘‘I like what Magu is doing already and, we Nigerians should support him and also encourage the present effort by the federal government to make the country great again. Corruption is evil, impedes development and I feel, we should all abhore it’’.

But, others who are opposed to Magu’s re-nomination by the presidency were of the views that, the embattled acting Chairman of the commission was not qualified and that, the presidency should replace him with most credible and acceptable Nigerian.

Mr. Godwin Joseph therefore called on the National Assembly not to allow it to be cowed by the presidency in an attempt to impose its nominee on Nigerians.

‘‘If the National Assembly allows the presidency to manuvour them, it would mean that they are not serious’’, he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Alhaji Abubakar Malami had said that, the fight against corruption is the way forward and that we must join the fight together.

According to him, ‘‘it is really sad and unfortunate that, when we are contesting about uniform, we have not taken our time to address the passage of the relevant bills that have a greater impact on the fight against corruption.

‘‘Until we get to a stage whereby we could key into the idea of fighting corruption; the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary coming together, working together for the purpose of fighting corruption, things will continue to remain wrong’’

The post No Magu, No EFCC – Akwa Ibom residents appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

