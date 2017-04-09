Pages Navigation Menu

No meningitis death in Lagos, says Commissioner

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Health, News

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr Jide Idris, says alleged death of two from cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM) in the metropolis was untrue. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control had on April 7, released statistics which claimed that CRM killed two people in the state. The statistics also indicated that three cases were recorded in the state so far.

