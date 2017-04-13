“No Option For Crystal Palace To Sign Mamadou Sakho Permanently” -Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Crystal Palace do not have an option to sign Mamadou Sakho at the end of his loan spell.

The 27-year-old France international has rekindled his career at Selhurst Park, where he is on loan from Liverpool until the end of the season.

Impressed with his performances, Palace are understood to be keen to make Sakho’s deal permanent, but Klopp insists there is no deal in place.

“There is no clause in the loan contract,” he is quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

Whether the development could see Sakho return to Anfield this summer remains to be seen.

Reports have suggested that Sam Allardyce is keen to finalise a move for the Liverpol star and the south London club could have first option on making the move a permanent one at the end of the season.

Allardyce hinted after the 3-0 win over the Gunners on Monday night that he would look into the prospect of taking him to Selhurst Park.

