No peace yet in Sapele-Okpe —Egbejule, Ekariko

By Emma Amaize & Godwin Oghre

SAPELE—EMBA-TTLED Chairman of Sapele-Okpe Community, Sapele Local Government Area, Delta State, Michael Egbejule, yesterday, disagreed with the claim by the Sapele-Okpe Land Trust Association that peace had returned to the community.

He said that until the court decides otherwise, he remains the legitimate chairman of Sapele-Okpe community and not Mr. Moses Ogodo nor Chief Americana Ayomanor, currently feuding over the position.

He spoke against the backdrop of a media report credited to the leader of the association and former Delta Central senatorial candidate of the Democratic People Party, DPP, Chief Ede Dafinone, that the leadership squabble that rocked the community had been laid to rest.

He said: “The leadership crisis in the community has not been resolved by anybody and we pray that it should not degenerate further. The opposition should be wary of their comments.”

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Sapele-Okpe Community, Dr. Vincent Ekariko, has said: “The report is a blatant lie. It is only a figment of the imagination of the people who feel that they own Sapele. The truth is that Mr. Michael Egbejule is the authentic Sapele-Okpe community chairman.

“When the powers that be forcefully removed him in 2011 and put Moses Ogodo in his stead, he and his executive went to court, and the matter is still pending before the state High Court.”

sitting in Sapele.”

He said that the Justice G. E. Gbemre made an order restraining the Sapele-Okpe Land Trust Committee from conducting any election until the matter was resolved, adding: “The injunction has not been vacated, the judge is now sitting at the state High Court in Effurun. The matter is now been handled by Justice Arthur Omamogho. I have been cross- examined twice and the court has not even finished me yet.”

