No respite for Eagles as camp opens just after European Season

The Super Eagles will begin preparation for their Cameroon 2019 African Nations Cup qualifier against South Africa immediately after the end of the European season, Coach Gernot Rohr has revealed.

Nigeria meets South Africa on June 10 in a Cameroon 2017 Group E qualifier in Uyo. The team is expected to camp in France and fly direct to Uyo a few days before the game.

“We are meeting them in just eight weeks, so we don’t have much time. We must prepare very well for that match and we have already set out a training scheme to prepare the team,” Rohr said.

“Some of the players will finish their league season at the beginning of May, some middle of May and we cannot allow them to go for holiday for three weeks and later ask them to come to camp ahead of the game against South Africa.

“We have a programme to work together as a team. We have arranged for camping in France and we have been invited for some friendly games, although it’s not FIFA window. We have some young players who we need to look at and also some of them that have finished their season in Europe.”

Seychelles and Libya are also part of Group E. The group winner qualifies for the 2019 AFCON finals, while the runner-up also qualifies if they are among the three best runners-up.

The match will take place on Saturday, June 10, 2017.

This post was syndicated from Breaking News, Nigeria News and World News – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

