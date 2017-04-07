No rift between Presidency, National Assembly—Ita Enang

ABUJA—Senator Ita Enang has dismissed the existence of a rift between the Presidency and the National Assembly, saying the relationship between the executive and the legislature was cordial.

Enang, who is Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to President Muhammadu Buhari on Legislative Affairs (Senate) also said the periodic interactions between the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, underscored the point.

The SSA, while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, yesterday, argued that the suspension of the screening of the 27 Resident Electoral Commissioner nominees of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, by the Senate only showed that the principle of separation of powers, the hallmark of democracy, is at work.

He said where tension ever existed, the intervention of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, led by National Chairman, John Oyegun, had doused it.He said that the only time the public would need to worry was when the Eeecutive and legislature are in some romance, without any of them raising questions, submitting that crisis was normal in a democracy.

The Presidential aide also welcomed the presidential committee headed by Vice President Osinbajo to interface with the National Assembly on the obvious matters.

He said: “I am here to confirm to you that the relationship between the executive and the legislature is very cordial, constitutional, and in all manners, usual. The relationship between the President and the Senate President is perfect and very cordial, personal and official.

“You have seen at many times the President of the Senate and even the Speaker of the House of Representatives coming to have personal interactions and briefing the President of the affairs of the legislature and other functions of the state.

“It appears that because of case of the screening of some nominees, people think there are tensions. But let me assure you that the was no tension. It is only that the constitution requires that when the President makes a nomination to the legislature, the legislature is to screen, consider and approve as seen fit. If the legislature has reasons for reservations, there is always consultation. It will make its opinion known to the executive by way of appropriate communication.

“Even if it appeared in the past that there were tensions, the actions of this week: the consultations between the President and the leaders of the National Assembly have doused all. The intervention of the National Working Committee of the APC led by the National chairman has again completely put the question of tension or discord to rest. That too has further brought down what it appeared to be tension.

“In all the issues that had arisen, no question is raised by the legislature against the action of the President. It shows that in all manners, the President has not done anything that will make the legislature to call him to question.”

