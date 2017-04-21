Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

No sense in Rashford playing for England Under-21s, Mourinho says

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on Friday said it made no sense for striker Marcus Rashford to play for England’s Under-21 team in June’s European Championship in Poland. Mourinho said the teenager had risen above that level. In spite of Rashford breaking into the full England squad, national team manager Gareth Southgate has said he would like to have the 19-year-old at the youth tournament.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.