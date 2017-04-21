No sense in Rashford playing for England Under-21s, Mourinho says

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on Friday said it made no sense for striker Marcus Rashford to play for England’s Under-21 team in June’s European Championship in Poland. Mourinho said the teenager had risen above that level. In spite of Rashford breaking into the full England squad, national team manager Gareth Southgate has said he would like to have the 19-year-old at the youth tournament.

