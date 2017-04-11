Pages Navigation Menu

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai Becomes Youngest-ever UN Messenger of Peace at 19

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, has designated children’s rights activist and Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai, as a UN Messenger of Peace with a special focus on girls’ education. Guterres, at a ceremony at UN headquarters in New York on Monday, praised Malala for her contributions to girls’ education even in the most difficult places. “You have […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

