Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai Becomes Youngest-ever UN Messenger of Peace at 19
UN Secretary-General António Guterres, has designated children’s rights activist and Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai, as a UN Messenger of Peace with a special focus on girls’ education. Guterres, at a ceremony at UN headquarters in New York on Monday, praised Malala for her contributions to girls’ education even in the most difficult places. “You have […]
