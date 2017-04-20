Pages Navigation Menu

Nobody can stop us from fighting corruption – Magu

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has again reiterated his stance on corruption, saying nobody can stop the anti-graft agency from fighting corruption. Speaking when he played host to a delegation of Ohanaeze and Arewa Youth parliaments in Abuja, on Wednesday, Magu declared that he would not be […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

