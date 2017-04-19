Nollywood Actress, Rosaline Meurer Covers House Of Maliq 2nd April Edition

Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer covers house of maliq 2nd april edition. The actress who recently bagged Next Rated Nollywood actress award at the Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador award covered House of Maliq 2nd April Edition for 2017 and looked stunning. ‘The Nollywood actress everyone is talking about’ – House of Maliq

