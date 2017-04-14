Nollywood Ambassadors Award to debut in Abuja
Nollywood Ambassadors Award (NAA), a ceremony to recognise and pay tribute to relevant stakeholders who have contributed to the growth of Nollywood is set to debut in Abuja. Mr Sunny-Ken Awoji, President of Nollywood Ambassadors International Initiative, organisers of the event, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on …
