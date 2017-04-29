Nollywood Comedy Club ready to debut with TV series – Vanguard
Nollywood Comedy Club ready to debut with TV series
Ace comic actor, Victor Osuagwu and his partner, Silas Ugochukwu have revealed plans to embark on talents hunt in order to give budding talents in the country the opportunity to announce themselves to the world. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING.
