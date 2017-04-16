North Korea ‘attempts to launch missile but fails’ – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
North Korea 'attempts to launch missile but fails'
Daily Mail
North Korea attempted to fire a missile it introduced at a massive military parade – but it was an embarrassing failure when the weapon blew up four or five seconds after being launched. It is thought to be one of the country's new 'game-changer' …
North Korean missile test fails, US and South Korea say
North Korean test missile "fizzles" hours before Pence arrives in South
Pence: North Korea 'provocation' shows the risk to military
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG