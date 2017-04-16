Pages Navigation Menu

North Korea ‘attempts to launch missile but fails’ – Daily Mail

Posted on Apr 16, 2017


North Korea 'attempts to launch missile but fails'
North Korea attempted to fire a missile it introduced at a massive military parade – but it was an embarrassing failure when the weapon blew up four or five seconds after being launched. It is thought to be one of the country's new 'game-changer' …
