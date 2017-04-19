North Korea ‘bombs’ US in birthday video for founder Kim Il Sung – Boing Boing
Boing Boing
North Korea 'bombs' US in birthday video for founder Kim Il Sung
North Korea put on a musical spectacle to honor the birthday of the nation's founder, Kim Il Sung, ending with a video in which missiles rain down on the United States and burst into flames. The audience and the current leader Kim Jong Un appeared to …
