North Korea condemns US missile attack on Syria

Major sections of the world has condemned the US missile strikes on Syria, the latest to condemn the act was North Korea who said the attack was an “intolerable act of aggression” by North Korea that “proves a million times over” that strengthening its nuclear programme was the right choice, state media reported Saturday. The comments …

