Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

North Korea launched missile fails

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Few hours after North Korea introduced a missle to its military, the missile was launched but it did not end up been successful as the weapon failed and blew up almost immediately. The missile which is supposed to be one of the country’s new ‘game-changer’ intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) which was revealed to the world in a …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post North Korea launched missile fails appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.