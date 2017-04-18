Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

North Korea reveals US targets it will launch ‘merciless strikes’

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

North Korea has placed its army on “maximum alert”, as it disclosed United States interests it will attack if provoked “from the remote US lands to the American military bases on the Korean peninsula”. This followed the US vice president, Mike Pence, visit on Monday to the heavily militarised border between North Korea and South […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

North Korea reveals US targets it will launch ‘merciless strikes’

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.