North Korea reveals US targets it will launch ‘merciless strikes’
North Korea has placed its army on “maximum alert”, as it disclosed United States interests it will attack if provoked “from the remote US lands to the American military bases on the Korean peninsula”. This followed the US vice president, Mike Pence, visit on Monday to the heavily militarised border between North Korea and South […]
North Korea reveals US targets it will launch ‘merciless strikes’
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG