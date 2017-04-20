North Korea Threatens to Bomb the United States “to Ashes”
In an escalating war of words with the U.S., North Korea warned Thursday of a “super-mighty preemptive strike” that would reduce American military forces in South Korea and the U.S. mainland “to ashes,” according to The Rodong Sinmun, official newspaper of North Korea’s Workers’ Party.
The report, carried by Reuters, also warned the U.S. and its allies “should not mess with us.”
The latest bellicose statement follows North Korea’s weekend display of military hardware in a parade marking the birthday of its founder Kim Il Sung and two attempted missile tests, one of which failed.
__________
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
The post North Korea Threatens to Bomb the United States “to Ashes” appeared first on SIGNAL.
This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG