North Korea Threatens to Bomb the United States “to Ashes”

In an escalating war of words with the U.S., North Korea warned Thursday of a “super-mighty preemptive strike” that would reduce American military forces in South Korea and the U.S. mainland “to ashes,” according to The Rodong Sinmun, official newspaper of North Korea’s Workers’ Party.

The report, carried by Reuters, also warned the U.S. and its allies “should not mess with us.”

The latest bellicose statement follows North Korea’s weekend display of military hardware in a parade marking the birthday of its founder Kim Il Sung and two attempted missile tests, one of which failed.

