Northern Leaders Of Assemblies Of God Church Form General Council

Piqued by protracted leadership crisis and the intimidation and harassment of their church members by Rev Chidi Okoroafor faction of the church across the country, the Northern Assemblies of God General Council has been formed by Northern leaders of the church The Northern leaders of the church who took this decision at an emergency meeting held in Abuja on the unfolding development in the church, told newsmen that they arrived at the resolution to cut off the Assemblies of God churches in the North from having any link with Rev Chidi Okoroafor faction of the church because of the harassment and intimidation of their church members.

Spokesman of the Northern leaders of Assemblies of God, Rev Nicholas Anyanwu told newsmen after the Northern church leaders meeting that Assemblies of God churches in the North were built with the sweat of their church members who toiled day and night to raise money for the building of the churches.

According to him’, “We united as Northern leaders of Assemblies of God Nigeria and say No to the ungodly and unacceptable behaviors of the Chidi faction of the church towards the members of the church.’’

warning that any form of violent move to take over any property of the churches in the North would be met with stiff resistance by the membership of the church.

Rev Anyanwu who is a District Superintendent of Assemblies of God church in Abuja, warned Rev Chidi faction of the church not to dare invade Northern churches of Assemblies of God with the intention of claiming their properties as the churches were built by members of the church in the North who labored to erect these churches. ‘’The supposed move by the Chidi Okoroafor led faction of the church currently operating from Enugu state in the East might cause break down of law and order in the Northern part of this country and we are calling on the governors in the northern states and security agencies not to allow these elements within the church to cause fresh crisis in the North.’’

According to Anyanwu, the Northern part of the country is currently battling with the challenges of insecurity and as such ,Church leaders in the North, would rest any move by Rev Chidi Okoroafor and his cohorts to plunge the region into another round of religious crisis again.

