Notorious Armed Robber, Okorie Shot Dead in Okigwe (Graphic Photo)

The operatives of the Imo State police command on Sunday shot and killed one Chimaobi Okorie, one of the suspected killers of a police Inspector, Vincent Umeh, attached to Umuahia Zone 9 and a 30-year-old staff of Ecobank in Okigwe town, Enyioma Okwudiri at the Okigwe Local Government Area of the state.

Chimaobi Okorie was also caught with one cut to size double barrel gun, Four life cartridges and two expended ammunition.

According to the polcie, the suspect was arrested on 16/4/2017 at BEGHE GUEST IN OKIGWE following a tip-off. He was among the dreaded armed robbery suspects terrorizing Okigwe and its environs.

Also involved in the robbery and murder of one Enyioha Okwudiri, a staff of Eko Bank, Okigwe and Inspr Vincent Umeh of Zone 9 Police Hgts, Umuahia as well as other armed robbery attacks within Okigwe environs.

During the cordon and arrest operation at the GUEST IN, Chimaobi Okorie engaged operatives in a shoot out and attempted to escape through the fence of the hotel but was demobilized by operatives.

He was taken to the hospitality for treatment where he was later confirmed dead by the doctor.