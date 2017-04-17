Notorious Cult Leader Killed In Owo, Ondo State (Graphic Photo)

A notorious leader of a dreaded cult group, Gani Elese was shot dead by security operatives during a gun duel in Owo area of Ondo state has been released.

No fewer than five other members of the group who escaped reportedly sustained gun injuries during the shoot out. The deceased was said to have being responsible for series of murder cases in the town.

He was said to have run other cult groups out of the town and claimed supremacy over other minor cult groups.

News of the death of Gani in the gun battle made the people of the ancient town to heave a sign of relief.

The deceased and his gang have reportedly been terrorizing the people of the town in recent times.

He was said to have been killed after Police detectives acting on tip off stormed his hideout located at Jugbere camp, a farm settlement close to the state forest reserve area.

Reports had it that detectives from the anti-robbery team from the Owo divisional police station with the assistance of vigilante group stormed the hideout and engaged the deceased and his group members in the shoot-out.