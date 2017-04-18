Notorious Militant Leader a.k.a Mighty, the Mastermind of Ikorodu Killings Finally Gunned Down

An IRT team deployed to Lagos State to trace and bring to justice some notorious militants and kidnappers, responsible for the gruesome murder of several policemen and soldiers in Ikorodu Lagos, succeeded in killing the militants’ leader.

It was gathered that the notorious militant leader and mastermind of the Ikorodu killings, Endurance Ominisan a.k. a Mighty, met his waterloo after he had come out from the creek to visit his girlfriend in a house he rented for her at number 20 Joel Adebolu Street Ibeshe area of Ikorodu.

The IRT team led by ACP Abba Kyari, immediately swooped on him and surrounded the house. On sighting the Special IRT team, the kidnapper escaped to the roof of the house from where he fired several shots with his pistol.

The security operatives swiftly returned fire and fatally wounded him. He was eventually brought down from the roof of the house and rushed to General Hospital Ikorodu where he later died.

He mentioned One America, Stone, Vika etc as his gang members who participated in the killing of the police men and Soldiers and also confessed to Oniba of Iba Kidnapping, Turkish School Girls and many other kidnappings in Lagos and Ogun before he died.

One Turkish made Fatih 13 Pistol With S/no 12TF00126, with 4 expended and 5 live Ammunitions were Recovered from him.