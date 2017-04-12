NOUN Raises The Alarm Over Rising Cases Of Depression

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has raised the alarm over the increasing incidences of depression, saying that the World Health Organisation’s(WHO) new figures are a wake-up call for countries to re-think their approaches to mental health and to treat it with the urgency it deserves.

In an event to commemorate the World Health Organisation (WHO) Day last weekend, which had as its theme, “Lets Talk About Depression,” organised by NOUN, the Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences of the varsity, Dr Jane- Frances Agbu, said the urgency to focus on the global mental health challenge was exacerbated by a recent report by WHO which asserts that more than 300 million people are now living with depression globally.

She said the incidence rate showed an increase of more than 18 per cent between 2005 and 2015.

According to him, the event provides institutions and organisations with unique opportunity to mobilize action around a specific health topic of concern to people all over the world.

Also in his remarks, the Vice Chancellor, NOUN, Prof Abdalla Uba Adamu, said depression affects people of all ages, thus a better understanding of what depression is, and how it can be prevented and managed will help improve the quality of life.

“Depression causes mental anguish and can impact on people’s ability to carry out even the simplest everyday tasks, with sometimes devastating consequences.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

