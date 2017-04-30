“Now You Want Us To Pity You” – Filmmaker John Njamah Reacts To Mercy Aigbe’s Domestic Altercation
Nollywood actor and producer, John Njamah, has reacted to the crash of Mercy Aigbe’s marriage on the grounds of domestic violence.. The actor, John Njamah, who acted as Rabiu in the popular TV series, ‘Fuji House of Commotion,’ said; “Women!.. why can’t our women learn!?.. it seems the more you advise them the more difficult …
The post “Now You Want Us To Pity You” – Filmmaker John Njamah Reacts To Mercy Aigbe’s Domestic Altercation appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!