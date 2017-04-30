NPFL: Eguavoen Leads Sunshine To Victory Over Rangers; Nasarawa Edge Rivers United

By James Agberebi:

Former Nigeria coach Austin Eguavoen won his first game in charge of Sunshine Stars as Rangers’ poor run in the Nigeria Professional Football League continued following their 2-0 away loss in Akure in a rescheduled game on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

After a goalless first half, Sunshine Stars eventually took the lead in the 58th minute through Ajibola Otegbeye who converted from the penalty spot after Osas Okoro was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box.

In the 77th minute Alaba Adeniyi sealed the win for Sunshine Stars from Thompson Ezekiel assist.

The loss leaves Rangers in the 19th position on 19 points but with two outstanding games, while Sunshine move up to 14th on 24 points.

In Lafia Nasarawa United pipped Rivers United 1-0.

The only goal of the game was scored by Adama Hassan in the 17th minute off an assist from Thomas Zenke.

Nasarawa now move up to ninth on 27 points.

For Rivers they maintain their 16th position in the league table.

The post NPFL: Eguavoen Leads Sunshine To Victory Over Rangers; Nasarawa Edge Rivers United appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

