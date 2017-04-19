NPFL: El Kanemi Warriors FC beat ABS FC 1-0

The El Kanemi Warriors FC of Maiduguri on Wednesday beat visiting Abubakar Bukola Saraki FC of Ilorin 1-0 in a National Professional Football League match played in Maiduguri.

Samuel Mathias cashed in on a defensive error to net in the lone goal in the 22nd minute of the encounter, played at the El Kanemi Sports Centre, Maiduguri.

El Kanemi Coach Ladan Bosso expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the match while the handlers of the visiting team could not be reached for comment.

