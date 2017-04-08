NPFL: Katsina United Plan Enyimba Misery

Katsina United midfielder, Tasiu Lawal says his side ‘must do everything possible’ to beat Enyimba so as to avoid the relegation zone.

The Chanji Boys have suffered losses in their last two topflight matches and have since slipped down the league table. And the midfielder has warned his side that picking the maximum points against the People’s Elephants on Sunday is non-negotiable.

“The two defeats we suffered in our last two away games against Sunshine Stars and Remo Stars have done so much harm than good to our intention to remain in the elite division at the end of the season and only a home win against Enyimba will calm us,” Lawal told Goal.

“We must do everything possible to win. We cannot afford to toy with the three points if we do not want to bring relegation worries upon us. We must be brave against Enyimba knowing that it is only a win that will be acceptable to us.” Katsina United are 16th on the log with 19 points from 16 games.

