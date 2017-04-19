NPFL Matchday 19: Table-topping MFM visit in-form Akwa United – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
NPFL Matchday 19: Table-topping MFM visit in-form Akwa United
Goal.com
The Olukoya boys make the trip to test the might of Abdu Maikaba's side while the Flying Antelopes will be hoping to avoid another disaster at the Savannah Scorpions', yet to lo… Akwa United Vs MFM FC. After two wins in a row, Akwa United, out of …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG