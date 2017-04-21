NPFL To Honour Dead Calabar Football Fans On Sunday

The fans were said to have been electrocuted when live electricity wire fell on the building following a thunder strike.

The League Management Company (LMC) announced the mark of honour for the deceased and directed players and officials of the two teams to observe a minutes silence before kick-off.

“Football is a universal game driving passion in men, women, boys, girls, the rich and the poor hence we have to commiserate with the unfortunate 30 who could also have died in a stadium”, the LMC Chairman, Shehu Dikko said.

He urged for more safety measures to be put in place by owners of arenas where football is played and or watched on screens.