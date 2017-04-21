NPFL To Honour Dead Calabar Football Fans On Sunday
Players of Rangers International and Kano Pillars are to wear black arm bands during their rescheduled Match Day 9 fixture in Enugu this Sunday as a mark of respect for the 30 football fans that died in Calabar, Thursday night while watching European football in a commercial viewing center.
The fans were said to have been electrocuted when live electricity wire fell on the building following a thunder strike.
The League Management Company (LMC) announced the mark of honour for the deceased and directed players and officials of the two teams to observe a minutes silence before kick-off.
“Football is a universal game driving passion in men, women, boys, girls, the rich and the poor hence we have to commiserate with the unfortunate 30 who could also have died in a stadium”, the LMC Chairman, Shehu Dikko said.
He urged for more safety measures to be put in place by owners of arenas where football is played and or watched on screens.
“Our sympathy at NPFL goes to the families of the dead fans and we pray that their soul rests in peace. They will be honoured during our rescheduled game between Rangers and Pillars in Enugu this Sunday”, Dikko stated.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News.
