NPFL U-15:Rivers United Clinton hits 4Goals in 2Games

Kenneth Clinton scored a brace for a second successive day as Rivers United moved top of Group A at the Owerri centre of the NPFL U15 Promises tournament on Wednesday.

Clinton whose brace propelled United to a 3-0 victory over Abia Warriors on Tuesday proved pivotal once again as he netted twice in a 3-1 win over hitherto table toppers, Akwa United.

Playing in front if Rivers United’s General Manager Okey Kpalukwu, Clinton broke the resistance of Akwa United two minutes into the second half when he latched on to a long clearance by defender Bassey Paul to give his team the lead.

The Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Borokiri student added a second on 66 minutes when he tapped home after some neat work by winger Nathan Collins. Midfielder Felix Ojuah made sure of victory when he rifled home from inside the box before Akwa United got a consolation in stoppage time through Archibong Archibong’s free kick.

“We were scared when we watched Akwa on Monday (when they beat Abia Warriors 5-0) but we prayed to God to help us and we are happy,” Clinton said after the game.

“We are happy for the victory and I am 100% sure we will top our group by the end of the tournament,” added the striker who is now competition’s joint top scorer with Akwa’s Elisha Jonah with four goals apiece.

In Wednesday’s second game, FC Ifeanyiubah came from a goal down to beat Abia Warriors 2-1 and make it two wins out of two in the group.

After observing yesterday as their off day in the competition, Ifeanyiubah went behind after just seven minutes when Baby Warriors captain, Chukwudi Igbokwe scored after the ball fell kindly for him inside the box.

Ifeanyiubah captain Nansel Bussa then took matters into his own hand and replied through a sumptuous free kick four minutes to the end of the first half. Bussa then scored what turned out to be the winner on 55 minutes when he controlled a half-hearted clearance at the edge of the box before curling into the left bottom corner.

Bussa, an SS1 student of Nnewi High School told www.npfl.ng after the game that he knew he would score from the free kick that led to the equalizer.

“When it comes to free kick, I believe in myself. When the free kick came, I knew I would score it because it is a very close range,” said the Plateau-born diminutive playmaker.

Bussa who said he has watched all FC Ifeanyiubah’s league games at home admitted his love for Ivorian attacker Pascal Seka and hopes to play alongside him in the first team in the coming seasons.