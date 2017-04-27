NSA urges security agencies to maximise technology for intelligence sharing

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, has urged security agencies in the country to maximise technology for intelligence sharing to enhance national security. Monguno made the call at a one-day workshop organised by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for personnel of security and intelligence agencies in Abuja on Thursday. The Nigerin Pilot […]

The post NSA urges security agencies to maximise technology for intelligence sharing appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

