NSE index drops 0.92% this week with Fidelity, FCMB, Standard Trust most traded – WorldStage
|
WorldStage
|
NSE index drops 0.92% this week with Fidelity, FCMB, Standard Trust most traded
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– Nigeria's stock market closed with a depreciation of 0.92 percent in lead market indices this week when it opened for four trading sessions, as the country observes Friday 14th and Monday 17th as public holiday to commemorate …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG