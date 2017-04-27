NSE, LSEG renew capital market agreement – WorldStage
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
WorldStage
|
NSE, LSEG renew capital market agreement
WorldStage
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) are pleased to announce the renewal of their strategic capital markets partnership agreement at the NSE office in Lagos today. The renewal extends the original 2 year …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!