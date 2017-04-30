NSHIP, World Bank commit $145m on health facilities in north east – Daily Trust
NSHIP, World Bank commit $145m on health facilities in north east
The World Bank and Nigeria State Health Investment Project (NSHIP) have committed $145million towards strengthening health facilities in north east region. This was disclosed by the NSHIP National Project Coordinator, Dr Lekan Olubajo at the closing …
