Ntlemeza refuses to quit – report – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Ntlemeza refuses to quit – report
Citizen
The disgraced Hawks boss believes only parliament can remove him, and he does not care what the courts or the minister think. Sunday newspaper City Press has reported that disgraced Hawks boss Mthandazo “Berning” Ntlemeza has no intentions of …
Ntlemeza vs Mbalula: Standoff
Ntlemeza refuses to vacate Hawks office, insists he's still boss
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG