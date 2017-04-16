Ntlemeza refuses to quit – report – Citizen

Pages Navigation Menu

Ntlemeza refuses to quit – report

Ntlemeza refuses to quit – report
The disgraced Hawks boss believes only parliament can remove him, and he does not care what the courts or the minister think. Sunday newspaper City Press has reported that disgraced Hawks boss Mthandazo “Berning” Ntlemeza has no intentions of …
Ntlemeza vs Mbalula: StandoffNews24
Ntlemeza refuses to vacate Hawks office, insists he's still bossEyewitness News

