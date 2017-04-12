Pages Navigation Menu

Ntlemeza to fight damning court judgment – Times LIVE

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Ntlemeza to fight damning court judgment
Times LIVE
Disgraced Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza will on Wednesday fight to set aside a Pretoria High Court judgment‚ which effectively kicked him out of his job. Save & Share. Tweet · Share · Email · Print. Ntlemeza – labelled a liar by South Africa's courts
