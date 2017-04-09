‘Nuclear ball rolls in June’ – Independent Online
Independent Online
'Nuclear ball rolls in June'
Cape Town – A confidential document reveals that South Africa's nuclear-build programme kicks off in earnest in June when Eskom issues a formal request for proposals from companies bidding for the estimated R1 trillion contract, the City Press …
