NUGA: 53 universities to participate in fiesta

Fifty-three universities are expected to participate in the 25th Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) Games at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (UAM), between April 19 and 30.

The chairman of the Publicity Sub-Committee of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the Games, Rosemary Waku, told newsmen on Wednesday in Makurdi that the fiesta would be held in six venues within Makurdi.

She said that 16 games, including Hockey, Cricket, Football, Basketball, Table Tennis, Volleyball and Handball would be featured during the 10-day event.

Waku, who is also the Head of Information Department of UAM, listed the accredited venues as UAM Sports Complex, Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi Club, Vaatia College, Mount Saint Gabriel’s, College and the National Stadium, Abuja.

Waku said the university complex would host Hockey, Cricket, Football and the finals of Basketball, Table Tennis, Volleyball and Handball, while Table Tennis, Chess and Scrabble take place at Makurdi Club.

Vaatia College, an elitist secondary school, will host Basketball (male and female), Badminton and Squash.

Judo, Taekwondo, Javelin, Discuss and Shot-Put will be staged at the Mount Saint Gabriel’s Secondary School, while Swimming takes place at the National Stadium, Abuja.

Waku appealed to the public, especially the business community to partner with the university to successfully stage the Games.

She assured the participants that facilities for the Games were in good shape and urged the public to turn out in large numbers to cheer the athletes.

The post NUGA: 53 universities to participate in fiesta appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

