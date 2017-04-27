NUGA Games: UNIPORT dominate athletics

The University of PortHarcourt has so far established its dominance in athletics at the ongoing Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) Games at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (UAM), by grabbing medals across athletic events. The Nigerian Pilot reports that athletics are being staged at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi. The institution won its […]

The post NUGA Games: UNIPORT dominate athletics appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

