NUGA Games: UNIPORT dominate athletics

Makurdi – The University of PortHarcourt has so far established its dominance in athletics at the ongoing Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) Games at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (UAM), by grabbing medals across athletic events.

The athletics are being staged at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi.

The institution won its first medal in the women’s 200m through Idamadu Oghenefejiro, who finished the race in 23.75 secs beating another UNIPORT contender, Etim Alphosus who returned 24.08secs to settle for silver.

Moyosore Badejo of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) won the bronze with 24.92 secs.

Also in the men’s 200m, UNIPORT’s Harry Harrison, returned 21.68 secs to earn a gold, Adegoke Enoch of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), clinched the silver medal in 21.79 secs, while Ogoma Eseroghene also of UNIPORT finished in 22.10 secs for the bronze.

However, in the men’s 400m hurdles, Ochonogor Chibuzor of UNIBEN won gold medal in 53.9 secs, pushing Jugo Daniel of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) to claim silver in 55.8 secs, while Emoji Stephen of UNILORIN took bronze with 56.4 secs.

In the women 400m Hurdles, Nathaniel Glory of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijebu Ode, won gold wth 58.87 secs, while Akpan Uwemdimo of UNIPORTclaimed silver in 63.06 secs.

Ogochukwu Njoku of Delta State University, DELSU to bronze having returned 67.73 secs.

Also, the 100m Hurdles women gold was won by Oghenekome Okolosi of DELSU in 16.23, Akpan Uwemdimo of UNIPORT clinched silverin 16.35 and Moyosore Badejo of UNILAG bronze 18.48 secs.

The men’s 110m hurdles was won by Yusuf Mohammed of ABU who returned 15.26 secs, while Ochnogo Chibuzor of UNIBEN finished in 16.25 secs for silver and Onyianta Chidubem of UNN bronze with 16.25 secs.

In the Pole Vaults men final, Ababa Edwin of UNIPORT, vaulted 3.85m to win gold, Biamegh Bernard of UAM took the the silver with 3.10m, while Paul Azubike of BSU clinched the bronze after a 2.80m vault.

In men’s Javelin, Onyejiaka Uchenna of UNIZIK threw 51.82m for gold, Nwaonicha Precious of UNIPORT 49.40m for silver and Nwoye Ifeanyi also of UNIPORT took the bronze with 46.37m.

In the women’s category, Aniefuma Judith of UNIPORT, threw of 34.60m to win gold, while her schoolmate, Ugeh Veronica, threw 32.90m for silver and the bronze went to Nyough Ternenge with 26.18m.

UNIPORT also established its supremacy in the women’s Short Put when Aniefuna Judith, hit a distance of 12.88m, Ugeh Veronica also of the same institution threw 10.41m for silver and Blessing Bede of ATBU won bronze with 8.32m throw.

In the men’s Discus event, Nwonye Ifeanyi of UNIPORT won gold with 52.70m, Onyejiaka Uchenna of UNIZIK, got silver with 36.18m, while Shadrach Julius of FUD took bronze with 34.44m.

The Triple Jump women produced Uche Brown of UNIPORT as winner with a jump of 12.18m, her schoolmate Nwaelehia Chingarum jumped 11.93m for silver and Olaosebikan Esther from EKSU claimed the bronze with 10.30m.

In the high jump for men, Madago Prosper of UNIBEN jumped 1.80m for the gold, Oluwayemi Jerry of UNIPORT, 1.75m for silver and Osehel Meshack of AAU 1.75m for the bronze medal.

The post NUGA Games: UNIPORT dominate athletics appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

