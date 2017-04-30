NUJ wants Buhari’s CSO reprimanded, demands arrest, prosecution of killers of Bayelsa journalist
The union also called for the investigation of previous murders of Nigerian journalists.
The post NUJ wants Buhari’s CSO reprimanded, demands arrest, prosecution of killers of Bayelsa journalist appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!