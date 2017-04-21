Nuns denounce Christ, begin to sell weed on streets (photos)

A group of American nuns, who denounced Christ, have now taken up a new calling of selling weed. The Sisters of the Valley, who disclosed that they are on a mission, to heal and empower women with their cannabis products, are based near the town of Merced in the Central Valley, which produces over half of the fruit, vegetables and nuts grown in the United States.

According to one of the California’s self-ordained feminist ‘weed nuns’, Kate “Women can

change this industry and make it a healing industry instead of a stoner industry.

The sisters insist they aren’t scared by President Trump’s stance on drugs – in fact, quite the opposite they are expanding in spite of him.

The group had roughly $750,000 (£58,000) in sales last year, the most since it started selling products in January 2015.

