Nursing Student Allegedly Kills Herself by Drinking Poison

A young promising female student of the Ashanti Mampong Nursery and Midwifery school in the Ashanti Region of Ghana has reportedly committed suicide.

According to AdomNews, the deceased was alleged to have drank a poisonous substance and was rushed to the Mampong Government hospital and later transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) where she died.

School authorities told Luv News’ Kwasi Debrah that Bertha Frimpong, the 21-year-old nursing assistant clinical student, was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday evening by two of her mates.

Her friends said she had complained of stomach problems but the hospital authorities detected the smell of a substance from the deceased’s mouth which they suspected was DDT.

They tried to revive the unconscious lady but all attempts were unsuccessful so she was referred to KATH where she died at 5am Friday.

According to the police who are still investigating, Miss Frimpong had applied to study General Nursing programme but the school gave her nursing assistant clinical instead.

They said this depressed her so much that it might have led to her committing suicide.

A note she left behind read: “Lord please forgive me, everyone, I didn’t deserve to eat the fruit because of my ungratefulness, please forgive me, everyone.”

The traumatised principal of the school declined to comment for now with the promise to do so when she gets over the tragic incident.